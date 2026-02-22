Mbadi: Stop inciting Nyanza residents against Ruto's re-election

Audio By Vocalize

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has told the opposition and a rebel group of ODM leaders to stop inciting Nyanza residents against President William Ruto’s re-election in 2027.

Mbadi said some leaders incite ODM supporters against Ruto’s second term bid without any proper reasons.

Such leaders include the Linda Mwanchi faction of the ODM party led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Speaking during a fundraiser for supporting the construction of the proposed John Mbadi Osogo Senior Secondary School in Kwabwai Ward, Ndhiwa Constituency, Mbadi said they will not bow to pressure from leaders who incite ODM supporters against Ruto’s re-election.

“There are leaders who incite people against Ruto’s re-election. You can do so, but your efforts will bear no fruit because Ruto will be elected again in 2027,” Mbadi said.

Mbadi told all ODM leaders the party had decided to support Ruto’s re-election bid.

“ODM party has decided to support Ruto and there is no further debate about it. Let us all be prepared to support him come next year’s election,” Mbadi said.

He slammed opposition leaders for propagating rumours that ODM had split. Mbadi said ODM is still united and the ongoing dissenting opinions in the party are temporary.

“Let nobody continue spreading rumours that ODM is divided. ODM will continue to be stronger and those who talk about its division are rumour mongers who want to take advantage of our party for their own selfish gains,” Mbadi said.

He hailed Ruto’s track record, saying he had shown the ability to enhance economic recovery.

He said Ruto had also done a lot in promoting infrastructural development in the country.

“President Ruto found the economy of this country in tatters, but he has improved it. He has also done a lot in the implementation of development projects in Nyanza and other parts of Kenya. We need to continue supporting him for his track record,” Mbadi said.

Ndhiwa MP Martin Owino urged residents to register for a national identity (ID) to enable them to register as voters in large numbers.

Owino said it through the voter registration that residents will exercise their democratic rights of voting in the next polls.

He added that voter registration will also add the Luo community's bargaining power in the formation of the next government.

“Voter registration will enable our leaders to have a strong bargaining power for negotiations during the formation of the next government,” Owino said.

The call was also echoed by Ndhiwa politician Michael Agwanda.

“Let us make voter registration our priority,” Agwanda said.

Homa Bay County Assembly Majority Leader Richard Ogindo told residents to shun Sifuna led Lind Mwananchi team.

“Sifuna’s team is not headed in the right direction. Let us avoid them,” Ogindo said.