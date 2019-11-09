ICEA Lion to buy Stanlib’s I-Reit
Stanlib said it would make another announcement in the future to confirm the completion of the transaction. "A further announcement confirming the fulfillment of the conditions precedent and the implementation of the agreement will be made in future," the firm said. "The implementation of the agreement is subject to the fulfillment, by no later than 29 February 2020, of a number of conditions precedent set out in the agreement which include, but are not limited to, the approval of the Competition Authority of Kenya, the Capital Markets Authority of Kenya and the Trustee." The notice asked unit holders and the public to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Reit until further announcements are made. Stanlib puts its Reit on sale when its assets under management run to more than Sh30 billion as at June 2018. The acquisition is expected to propel ICEA Lion, whose asset management unit oversees funds worth over Sh120 billion, to be one of the country's top money managers.
