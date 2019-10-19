Warning on army recruitment fraud

Residents have been urged to be wary of cons purporting to assist them have their children recruited to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF). Kiriita Ward Rep Justus Gaita said it was unfortunate that some residents have already been conned. In its advertisement, KDF has indicated bribery and other acts of corruption are against the law and that persons presenting themselves for recruitment purposes with fake/falsified documents or those caught engaging in any corrupt activity shall be arrested and prosecuted.

This comes barely four days after KDF announced that it was recruiting countrywide from October 28 to November 7.

