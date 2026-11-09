Three suspects attack police officer, escape from custody

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Oyugis Police Station in Rachuonyo South Sub-County where the suspects were detained. [James Omoro, Standard]

The suspects escaped from Oyugis Police Station in Rachuonyo South sub-county on Sunday night.

The suspects, who were in the male cell, demanded water to drink at 8 pm after eating supper before a commotion ensued.

This forced Police Constable Robert Aminga to enter the cell to establish what was happening.

Aminga entered the cell carrying a bucket of water for the 16 suspects and asked them to leave the basking bay and enter their cubicles.

The suspects obeyed the order and proceeded to their cubicles but three remained behind Aminga.

One suspect hit the officer with a bucket of water before two started assaulting him.

The police officer sustained serious injuries, forcing other suspects to intervene and rescue him.

This led to fighting among the detainees and it was during the commotion that the three suspects who had attacked the officer got out of the cell.

They then locked the cell door from outside, leaving the police officer and the other suspects inside before they fled.

The three suspects were identified as Erick Onyango who was arrested over defilement, Collins Otieno and James Otieno who are facing robbery with violence and rape charges.

Constable Aminga sustained serious injuries to the chest, left knee and left shoulder. He was rushed by his colleagues to Rachuonyo Sub-County Hospital for medication.

Rachuonyo South Sub-county Police Commander Philemon Saera said the suspects will be rearrested.

Saera revealed that police had made miscellaneous applications in court, which allowed them to continue detaining the suspects to allow more time for investigations.

He said they are following crucial leads which would enable them to apprehend the suspects again.

“They injured a police officer and escaped. We have got crucial leads which are going to enable us to arrest them again,” Saera said.