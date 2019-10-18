Nominated Senator Abshiro says appointment to KNLS Board was an error
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.This comes as President Uhuru Kenyatta continues to face fierce critics over preference for retirees in the government jobs even as millions of young Kenyans languish in unemployment. The president’s decision to appoint former Othaya MP Mary Wambui, 69, as chair of the National Employment Board – the agency responsible for tracking employment trends for a youthful Kenya - drew anger from a section of Kenyans who felt slighted by the hire on account of her age and expertise. The list of the President’s recent appointments is dominated by old men and a handful of women, some of whom served in Government long before a majority of Kenyans alive today were born. Other recent appointees include; former Vice President Moody Awori, 92, to chair the Sports, Art and Social Development Fund, former Cabinet minister Noah Wekesa, 83, as chair of the Strategic Food Reserve Fund and former Head of Public Service Francis Muthaura, 72, as chair of the Kenya Revenue Authority, among others.
