Firms warn Kenyans of fake job alerts
"If you receive a job offer, advertisement or an interview letter or a call that is not authentic, we encourage you to report to the nearest police station and also check for authenticity of the same from the organization's website and refrain from making any form of payment," continued the statement. Job seekers have been warned against falling to these fraudulent activities saying that the organization will not be held responsible for any loss or damages caused. ChildFund's alert comes barely two days after East African Breweries Limited (EABL) issued an alert disowning an advertisement that was widely circulated on social media claiming the company was hiring entry-level staff. "We would, therefore, urge you to kindly disregard and delete such emails and any other communication circulating via social media," EABL said in an advertisement on the Standard newspaper. It added that EABL and its subsidiary companies followed a comprehensive recruitment process which was done through its human resources department. "Any current or future vacancies are placed on our official careers page and our owned social media platforms," EABL noted. The use of emails not tied to a company's domain has been one of the easiest ways to spot fake advertisements.
