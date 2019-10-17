Tanzania ordered to pay StanChart Sh18.5 billion
SEE ALSO :Athletics: Kenyan girls seek to reclaim lost crownThe Government of Tanzania denied any responsibility and said it was not planning to pay the damages. “Neither the government nor (state power company) TANESCO have a legal liability in these cases,” Tanzania government spokesman Hassan Abbasi said on Twitter yesterday. Tanzania’s attorney general Adelardus Kilangi said IPTL, not the government, would have to pay Standard Chartered.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“When the award says that the Tanzanian government should pay Standard Chartered Bank, the actual meaning is that the government should supervise IPTL to make the payment,” he told Reuters. IPTL did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
SEE ALSO :Crème de la crème of East Africa Secondary schools sports team converge in Arusha for 2019 gamesTanzania faces at least two other cases at the World Bank tribunal. US firm Symbion Power said in 2017 it was seeking $561 million from Tanesco at the Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce’s International Court of Arbitration for breach of contract.
