Kenya sells first crude oil to UK-based Chinese company
SEE ALSO :Activists urge banks not to finance Ugandan oil pipelineChemChina UK’s initial purchases are expected to be small-scale, with full commercial shipments due to begin once the pipeline is constructed. Tullow estimates that Kenya’s onshore fields in Turkana hold 560 million barrels of oil and expects them to produce up to 100,000 barrels per day from 2022. The government received eight bids from international firms representing European and Asian refineries after it issued the tender to buy the oil on July 26, Kamau said, describing the response as “strong”. President Uhuru Kenyatta said earlier this month that Kenya had secured a buyer for 200,000 barrels of crude oil worth Sh1.2 billion, though he did not give further details at that time. “We are now an oil exporter. Our first deal was concluded this afternoon with 200,000 barrels at a price of 12 million US dollars. So, I think we have started the journey and it is up to us to ensure that those resources are put to the best use to make our country both prosperous and to ensure we eliminate poverty,” President Uhuru said.
SEE ALSO :Tullow Oil's Kenyan, Ugandan projects timelines slip
We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.