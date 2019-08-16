Kenya sells first crude oil to UK-based Chinese company

A truck ferrying the first crude oil from Lokichar, Turkana County, arrives at the Mombasa's Changamwe KPRL storage facility in Mombasa in June 2018. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

Kenya is set to export its first crude oil after the government and a group led by explorer Tullow Oil picked trading company ChemChina UK Ltd to buy its first shipments, the Petroleum and Mining Ministry said.“ChemChina UK Ltd has been selected as the buyer for Kenya’s first crude oil exports,” Petroleum Principal Secretary Andrew Kamau said in a statement on Thursday. He did not give details on when shipments would commence. Tullow and its partner Africa Oil discovered commercial oil reserves in the Lokichar basin in Kenya’s far northern county of Turkana in 2012. Total has since taken a 25 per cent stake in the project. Since last year the group has been running a pilot scheme to transport some 2,000 barrels per day by truck to the port city of Mombasa to test flow rates and other technical issues before the start of full production and exports via a pipeline, to be built by 2022.

ChemChina UK’s initial purchases are expected to be small-scale, with full commercial shipments due to begin once the pipeline is constructed. Tullow estimates that Kenya’s onshore fields in Turkana hold 560 million barrels of oil and expects them to produce up to 100,000 barrels per day from 2022. The government received eight bids from international firms representing European and Asian refineries after it issued the tender to buy the oil on July 26, Kamau said, describing the response as “strong”. President Uhuru Kenyatta said earlier this month that Kenya had secured a buyer for 200,000 barrels of crude oil worth Sh1.2 billion, though he did not give further details at that time. “We are now an oil exporter. Our first deal was concluded this afternoon with 200,000 barrels at a price of 12 million US dollars. So, I think we have started the journey and it is up to us to ensure that those resources are put to the best use to make our country both prosperous and to ensure we eliminate poverty,” President Uhuru said.

