Family's 'holiday hell' after resort 'beach looked like drug dealers' headquarter'

A family's luxury trip to a TUI resort in Mexico turned into a holiday from hell after they claimed the resort beach became a haven for drug pushers.Stephen Wright booked the trip to the 5-star RIU Cancun hotel last June, forking out Sh1.1 million for him, his partner, two nephews and one of their wives to go away. After a year waiting for their luxury trip, Stephen, from Glasgow, and his family realised it wasn't what TUI promised just hours after arriving at the hotel. Stephen, 36, said they were offered drugs nearly "every 10 minutes" on the beach and could see 'dealers' openly counting cash and checking stock. Before heading to the beach, Stephen said the room they were 'upgraded' to with a sea view also had mold on the walls, blood on the floor and broken furniture. He said: "We were upgraded to the room and as soon as I walked in I nearly fell because the floor was soaking wet and dirty. "There was blood on the walls, the door and cabinets and there was black mold on the shower walls, taps, drains the mirror and window. "We had a mosquito net on the balcony that was totally ripped and we had to get someone to come and fix it." After complaining about the room to a TUI rep, Stephen was promised the hotel manager would contact him - but claims he never heard from him. When the family decided to make the most of the resort beach, they were left horrified after being offered 'Charlie' (cocaine) and cannabis. Stephen added: "There was constant harassment from drug dealers. "We had to stop spending time at the private beach for hotel guests due to the constant offers of cannabis or Charlie every 10 minutes of the day. "Drug dealer would also use the facilities and count money on the beach sun loungers and check stocks like a HQ- all while children are running around. "There was no attempt by management or security to remove these individuals." Stephen claims furniture around the hotel looked second hand, with walls, chairs and tables being chipped. He said on their first proper look around, they couldn't believe how shabby the place was. Stephen, who works in management, said: "We sat downstairs and I was looking at the seats and the place was disgusting. "Even around the pool there were chips and cracked tiles - there was no maintenance to the place at all. "There was a leak in the corridor one day from the ceiling next to the elevators which I had slipped on, luckily without causing any injury. "When I reported this all that was done was a towel was laid on top of the water which sat there for three days before being changed and a wet floor sign was put out." Stephen, who has travelled with TUI numerous times, estimates he has spent around £32,000 with the company over the years. He said he feels disgusted after being ignored by the travel company despite filing a complaint and sending images to TUI after his return to the UK. Stephen added: "I would have recommended TUI & the RIU Hotel group to everyone previously but this poor excuse of a hotel has really damaged the respect and the trust I had previously had for what I thought was a trustworthy company." A TUI spokesperson said: "We are sorry to hear of the Wright party’s experience in Mexico. "When Mr Wright raised his concerns in resort, our rep worked hard to resolve the issue however we understand this was still a disappointing experience. "We are in the process of contacting him to resolve the matter."

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.