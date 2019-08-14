President Uhuru signs Statistics (Amendment), Accreditation Service Bills into law
The law which repeals the Kenya Accreditation Service Order of 2009, establishes a robust framework for the establishment of an internationally recognized accreditation system aimed at strengthening international recognition of Kenyan products. The bills were presented to the President for signature by Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto at a brief ceremony attended by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Cheboi, Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Aden Duale and Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai.
