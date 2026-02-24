×
Why Kisumu man walked into a police station carrying a dead python, goat

By Fred Kagonye | Feb. 24, 2026
An image showing the dead python and goat at the Kombewa Police Station.

A Kisumu man stunned police officers after he walked into Kombewa Police Station carrying a dead four-metre python and a dead goat stuffed inside a cement bag, demanding justice for his livestock.

Omondi Agak, a resident of Kasimori village in Seme, told officers the python had coiled itself around his pregnant goat on Sunday, February 23, as it grazed outside his homestead.

"I heard the goat bleating and went to check, only to find a python had wrapped itself around it," said Agak.

He rushed back to the house, grabbed a spear and killed the reptile, but arrived too late to save the goat.

Refusing to let the matter rest, Agak bundled both carcasses into a bag and headed to the station.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officials, who were called to the station, collected the python's remains for disposal and promised to compensate Agak for his loss.

The incident mirrors a case in Ugunja, Siaya County, less than two months ago, when Charles Osore, 52, killed a python that had attacked his dog, then loaded both animals onto his bicycle and pedalled to the nearest police station to report it.

KWS officials also visited Osore and promised to compensate him and support his farming.

