Ruku flags off food, livestock feed and cash transfers for drought-hit Turkana

Pastoralists fetch water at Ewaso Nyiro River in Samburu County. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The national government has rolled out a multi-agency drought relief intervention in Turkana County.

Public Service and Special Programmes Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku flagged off food, livestock feed, and cash transfers targeting more than 300,000 residents affected by severe drought in the region.

The intervention comes amid an escalating humanitarian crisis. Rivers have dried up, boreholes do not have sufficient water, crops have withered, and livestock have started dying due to the harsh weather conditions. Families living in remote villages have endured months of food insecurity, with some walking long distances in search of water and basic supplies.

During the flag-off ceremony in Lodwar, marked by traditional songs and dances, CS Ruku assured of the government’s commitment to ensure immediate relief and long-term solutions to recurrent droughts across Kenya’s arid and semi-arid counties.

“Government is relentless in addressing the drought situation in the country. Turkana County is one of the most affected and the Ministry, through the State Department for Special Programmes in collaboration with NDMA and other stakeholders, is escalating immediate and long-term solutions to the perennial droughts,” said the CS.

“In the Government of His Excellency Dr William Ruto, no Kenyan will die of hunger. We have adequate food reserves and coordinated interventions to ensure that vulnerable families are supported. What we are doing now is proof of that commitment,” he added.

The CS highlighted the multi-pronged response, which includes relief food distribution, hay for livestock, cash transfers to vulnerable households, sustainable water provision, and nutritional support for children and lactating mothers.

He also called on political leaders to exercise restraint and focus on service delivery.

“Leadership is about service, not ownership of communities. No one should speak as if they own the people of Mt Kenya or any other region. During the recent by-election in Mbeere constituency, the outcome demonstrated that voters make independent decisions.

That is democracy at work,” Ruku said in apparent reference to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

“As for leaders like Edwin Sifuna, they should tone down political attacks. President Ruto has been in politics for many years and understands the dynamics of leadership and national unity. The focus now should be on service delivery, not empty rhetoric,” he added.

Under the Hunger Safety Net Programme (HSNP), Turkana has received Sh215 million, the largest allocation out of the Sh778 million national disbursement—benefiting approximately 39,842 registered households. Each household will receive Sh 2,700 per cycle.

The relief forms part of a broader Sh4.1 billion Cabinet-approved drought mitigation package, in addition to about Sh6 billion released earlier. Hay distribution for livestock is ongoing across all sub-counties, while water agencies are providing short-term water trucking and initiating long-term sustainable water solutions.

Humanitarian organisations, including the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS), are working alongside government officials. The KRCS recently registered about 2,000 families for separate cash transfers, as UN agencies estimate more than 333,000 people in Turkana require food aid.

Many residents reported that previous relief efforts failed to reach remote areas, leaving them vulnerable to hunger and hardship.

“In the past, food only reached the nearby towns and main centres. Many of us in villages far from Lodwar had to go hungry while waiting for aid. We hope this time the government will reach us,” said Joseph Lokwar, a resident of Lokiriama.

“The drought has destroyed our crops and left livestock weak. Relief food comes too late or not at all for those of us living in remote areas. We are praying that this distribution will reach everyone,” said Amina Lokwawi, a mother of five from Katilu.

Turkana West MP Daniel Epuyo Nanok highlighted the logistical challenges faced by beneficiaries of the HSNP programme.

“Our people are suffering a lot. Some travel over 300 km just to check if their HSNP payments are in the bank or with local agents. When they don’t find the money, they often go to the homes of their MP or MCA instead of NDMA officials because they don’t know them personally. Some are forced to wait on the streets, and the elderly are at risk of being robbed even when they eventually get the cash. This is not only stressful but unsafe,” he said.

“We urge that HSNP agents be stationed in every sub-county to make access easier, ensure safety, and prevent our people from having to go to leaders’ homes just to receive what is rightfully theirs,” the MP added.

Recently, Sarah Ayodi of the World Food Programme highlighted the urgency of the drought situation and the limits of international assistance.

“333,000 people in Turkana require food assistance, but funding is insufficient to cover everyone. WFP is using its internal resources to continue distributions, and so far we have completed the first cycle and are in the second.

The next cycle is scheduled for March 2026, but beyond that, we cannot guarantee support for these communities unless additional funding becomes available.

These populations remain extremely vulnerable, and sustained assistance is critical to prevent worsening hunger and malnutrition.”

The statement underscores the tension between government assurances that no resident has died from hunger and the reality that continued funding is critical to sustain relief in remote areas.

WFP, in partnership with organisations such as World Vision Kenya and county authorities, is distributing rations averaging 43.2 kg of food plus 3.2 liters of oil per household monthly across sub-counties, including Kenya Oil village near Lodwar.

CS Ruku urged strict adherence to accountability measures, warning local leaders against diverting relief supplies, and emphasizing transparency to ensure aid reaches the most vulnerable.

“Government is committed to work with all relevant stakeholders to optimise the impact of drought interventions across the country and to develop long-term solutions to the perennial droughts,” he said during a town hall meeting.

Turkana Woman Representative Cecilia Asinyen Ngitit welcomed the relief intervention but highlighted insecurity in farming zones along river banks, particularly in areas such as Katilu, which has forced communities to abandon fertile land.

“Even as we appreciate the relief food, insecurity remains a major concern. Communities living along river banks, where they used to farm and sustain themselves, have been displaced due to persistent attacks. Our people cannot access their farms, and that is why hunger is worsening,” she said.

Ngitit urged the CS to engage with the Ministry of Interior to restore security and allow families to return home.

“We are requesting you to speak to your colleague in charge of Interior so that insecurity is decisively dealt with. When there is peace, our people can go back to their farms, cultivate their land and sustain themselves instead of depending entirely on relief food,” she said.

She also urged the inclusion of non-food items in the relief package.

“When attacks happen, families run for safety without carrying anything. Some houses were burnt down, including more than 300 households in Lokichoggio that were rendered homeless by an inferno. When they receive food, the question is: what will they use to cook?

We are asking that non-food items such as cooking utensils and household essentials be included in the distribution,” Ngitit said.

“As leaders, we also want to assure the President that Turkana stands with him. Based on the development support we are witnessing, Turkana will vote 85 percent for President William Ruto in the next General Election,” she added.

Turkana Loima MP Protus Akuja disagreed with NDMA’s drought severity rating, claiming the situation is far worse than reported, and criticized contractors who fail to deliver food to remote areas.

“I cannot agree with the NDMA report that the situation in Turkana is still at the alarming stage.

The situation in Turkana passed the alarming stage a long time ago. We cannot determine the severity of drought based on green vegetation cover such as prosopis and other trees that remain green throughout all seasons,” said Akuja.

“Some contractors who have been given food to supply do not deliver it to the designated places, citing difficult terrain. Instead, they offload the food in Lorugum instead of transporting it to Lokiriama Sub-County.

That should not be an excuse. Such contractors must be blacklisted. Fuel and transport shortages also force leaders to intervene from their own pockets or sell part of the food to cover costs, which is unacceptable,” he added.

Turkana County Commissioner Kavita dismissed reports of drought-related deaths.”

“We have experienced widespread livestock losses, drying of boreholes and rivers, and acute food insecurity affecting over 300,000 people. However, no death directly linked to famine or starvation has been officially reported in Turkana. The situation is serious, but there are no confirmed human fatalities arising from hunger,” she said.

Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai appreciated the national government’s efforts and pledged political support.

“We appreciate the national government for the timely release of relief food and cash transfers. The drought has affected many people and livestock, but no death due to hunger has been reported. The county government has also been distributing food and coordinating with partners to reach the most vulnerable households,” he said.

“We will continue to support President William Ruto’s leadership and development agenda as we move toward the 2027 General Election,” he added.

Beyond emergency relief, the government has prioritized long-term investments in water infrastructure, livestock resilience, and food security initiatives to break the cycle of recurrent droughts in Turkana and other arid counties. Officials stressed that national food reserves remain adequate, and no citizen should face starvation under the ongoing intervention.

Ruku also toured the Turkana County Huduma Centre in Lodwar town to monitor and assess drought intervention programmes in Turkana and other affected counties.

While at the facility, the CS engaged residents who had turned up to access various government services, reaffirming the government’s commitment to efficient, accessible, and people-centered service delivery.

He also held a consultative forum with public servants, urging them to actualize Articles 10 and 232 of the Constitution by upholding national values and ensuring services are delivered with effectiveness, accountability, and a strong citizen focus.

The visit underscored the Ministry’s resolve to strengthen public service performance while responding to the needs of communities across the country.