How your small branding outfit can stand out
SEE ALSO :The fine art of businessBusiness Coach linked Derrick with Victor Agita, the founder of Gitz Design Limited, a major player in branding, so that he can offer Derrick advice on how to scale up the business. Here are some insights Victor shared: 1. Have a clear focus as the vision bearer A business is sustained and grown by the vision bearer. Therefore, it is vital that he has a clear focus as to where he wants to take the enterprise. For the vision to be fulfilled it has to be written down and constantly be referred to in order for the business to constantly align its activities towards it. 2. Model your business around your dream There will always be a business similar to yours but much more successful. In order to grow your business to such a scale or even more, it is vital that you learn from the existing business what it is that they are doing right and implement it in yours. 3. Save with growth in mind The branding business is capital-intensive as a result of the machines required for the different kinds of printing. In many cases, one starts by outsourcing but with time you have to save the profits earned to buy your own equipment and in turn reduce the costs incurred through outsourcing. 4. Retain clients through quality output In the branding business, a client is only retained by quality products. It is, therefore, vital to always ensure that you not only give quality to the client but also be in touch with the market trends. The Business Coach airs on KTN Home every Monday at 7.30pm. You can catch up on past episodes on YouTube.
