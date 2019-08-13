Lake region economic bloc CEO Abala Wanga resigns

Lake Region Economic Bloc chairman and Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya (center) , and Chief Executive Officer Abala wanga during a press briefing in Kisumu (Collins Oduor, Standard)

The Lake Region Economic, (Lreb), bloc has suffered a blow following the resignation of its chief Executive Abala Wanga.Wanga tendered his resignation on Tuesday to the bloc's Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya, barely two weeks after the death of the block's Vice Chairperson-former Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso Abala resigned after he was charged in Court. Chapter six of the constitution on leadership and integrity says once convicted one cannot legally hold office. ''I have after extensive consultations with both governors Anyang Nyong'o and Oparanya decided to quit my roles as the CEO of Lreb with immediate effect,'' he said.

Wanga told the Standard on the phone that he would now proceed to a one-month leave pending official handing over from the Lreb secretariat. He served in the secretariat for a period of two years before he was convicted to six months jail or with an option of a fine of Sh400,000. This is following a protracted case in Court, where he and another suspect were accused of forging the letterhead of a former Health PS Mary Ngare to indulge in the illicit business. The events happened when Wanga was the CEO of Kenya Medical Laboratories. On Tuesday, Wanga told the Standard that he would now revert to his private role as the Kisumu governor's advisor on political affairs.

''I want to take this opportunity to thank the Lreb fraternity for giving me an opportunity to serve them and cooperating to pass Bills to legitimize the bloc's operations,'' he said He recalled that during his tenure at the bloc at least eight out of the fourteen counties that forms Lreb passed a bill to legitimize the operations of the regional bloc. They are Kisumu, Kakamega, Kisii, Nyamira, Busia, Migori, Homabay, Vihiga, which unanimously endorsed the idea as viable for them to leverage on economies of scale.

