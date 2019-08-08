Samsung unveils latest Galaxy Note model

Samsung Electronics’ Charles Kimari Kioge (left) shares with Sam Ndungu, a dealer some of the features of the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 during its launch. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Samsung has unveiled the latest model of its Galaxy smartphone range.The Galaxy Note 10 Plus is set to hit the Kenyan market later this month. Samsung Electronics President in charge of mobile communication business Dong Jin Koh said the phone has been designed to enable users to be more productive. “Ten years ago, the smartphone changed the way we worked. As such the Galaxy Note 10 plus is at the heart of a generation that searches for purpose and meaning in what they do, and therefore that searches for flexibility and productivity,” he said.

SEE ALSO :Huawei delays launch of Mate X foldable phone after Samsung debacle

He said the phone can be synchronised with other devices, including laptops to ensure a smooth work-life flow. “Wearables like the Galaxy Watch Active2 and tablets like Galaxy Tab S6 keep users connected and help them accomplish more on the go,” Dong Jin added. To retail at not less than Sh100, 000, the 5G enabled smartphone comes with “unparalleled” performance capabilities powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), sensors and augmented reality (AR). “The Galaxy Note 10 S Pen has evolved to allow users to jot down notes, instantly convert their handwriting to digital text, and change it into different formats, also allowing you to control certain aspects of the devices suing gestures,” said the firm. Other features boasted by the new smartphone include multiple cameras, screen recorder, video editing technology, 3D scanner, fast charging, power share as well a “laptop level” storage.

SEE ALSO :Why Trump protectionist policy could favour Africa

The launch of the smartphone happened alongside its sleek and luxurious laptops and tablets.

We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.