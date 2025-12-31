Increase school fees at your own peril, ministry warns principals

Education CS Julius Ogamba during an interview on September 8, 2025. [ Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The government has warned school principals against charging unauthorised fees, insisting that no public secondary or senior school is allowed to levy charges beyond what is set out in law and ministry guidelines.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, in a statement Wednesday, said claims that school fees have been increased ahead of the 2026 school year are false and misleading, dismissing reports that parents would be required to pay an extra Sh9,374.

“The Ministry of Education categorically clarifies that there has been no increase in school fees for public secondary or senior schools. Claims that school fees have been increased by Sh9,374 are false and misleading,” said Ogamba.

The clarification comes amid anxiety among parents as the country prepares for the transition to senior schools under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system.

Ogamba said the confusion stems from Kenya Gazette Notice No. 1555 of 2015, which initially required parents of day secondary school students to contribute Sh9,374 per learner annually, alongside a government subsidy of Sh12,870.

That arrangement, he said, was overtaken by the full implementation of Free Day Secondary Education (FDSE), under which the government raised capitation to Sh22,244 per learner per year and abolished tuition fees for parents.

“These circulars clearly affirm that the government would continue to offer FDSE with zero tuition obligation on parents,” the CS said, adding that the capitation covers all tuition-related costs.

The ministry further said FDSE applies to all learners in public secondary schools, including boarders. Boarding students pay only approved boarding fees and no tuition.

Fee ceilings for boarding schools remain unchanged. Schools in major urban centres are allowed to charge up to Sh53,554 per year, while other boarding schools are capped at Sh40,535. Special needs education schools may charge up to Sh12,790.

“No school is permitted to exceed these amounts,” the ministry said.

Day scholars in public secondary schools and C4 day senior schools, Ogamba added, pay no fees at all, as reflected in official joining instructions issued to parents.

The CS said the clarification reinforces a ministry statement issued on November 6, 2025, which “remains valid and has not been withdrawn or contradicted by any subsequent directive.”

He also dismissed claims that the transition to senior schools, now organised into clusters C1 to C4, would result in higher fees. While funding may vary depending on a learner’s pathway, the Education CS said this would not be passed on to parents.

“The transition to clusters C1–C4 is purely structural and does not introduce any new fees. No directive has been issued to County Directors of Education or school principals to increase fees.”

Costs associated with specialised pathways such as STEM, arts, or sports, the ministry said, will be covered through government capitation and targeted investment.

Ogamba also warned that any school found charging unauthorised levies or compulsory contributions outside the approved framework would face disciplinary action. “Parents and guardians should report such cases to the ministry for prompt action,” he said.

The government said the measures are aimed at preventing illegal charges that have historically locked out learners from poor households, particularly during transition years.

“Parents, guardians, and the public are assured that school fees have not been increased, day scholars pay zero fees, and boarding fees remain unchanged.”

His remarks come hours after Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro accused the government of increasing fees for day scholars, urging that the decision be rescinded by Monday next week.