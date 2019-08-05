Outcry as county plans to demolish temporary structures

The trades have vowed to stay put until the administration shows them a place to relocate to. [Standard]

A dispute is brewing between small-scale traders and the county government over plans to demolish the former's kiosks.The county has argued that the structures have to be demolished to allow proper town planning. More than 100 traders in Siaya have already received notices from the county government asking them to vacate the kiosks. The county government, through the Lands and Physical Planning Department, issued eviction notices about two weeks ago. The county administration, in a letter to the traders, insisted that the structures contravened the Physical Planning Act. The trades have vowed to stay put until the administration shows them a place to relocate to. They accused the county administration of failing to offer them alternative space. Through their spokesmen Hillary Oduor and Oduor Magawa, the traders have said they will take on the administration head-on. "How can they write to us telling us to remove our kiosks from the town without giving us an alternative? No trader will vacate his kiosk until we get a proper communication from the authorities," said Mr Oduor. He said since 2017, the traders had constantly been receiving threats from the county regime. "We are the same people who contribute over 75 per cent of this county's revenue. We should not be harassed," said Oduor. County Executive for Lands and Physical planning Adrian Ouma said some alternatives were being pursued and that the traders would be alerted. The traders should be aware that they are conducting business at an inappropriate place," said Mr Ouma.

