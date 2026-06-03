Senators raise concerns over rising student unrest cases

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Section of a dormitory at Sameta boys high school in Kisii County which was razed on June 1, 2026. [ Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Growing cases of student strikes and unrest in secondary schools across Embu County have sparked concern, with Senator Alexander Mundigi calling for urgent investigations and interventions to address the root causes of the disturbances.

Speaking in the Senate on Wednesday, the Embu lawmaker warned that the increasing wave of unrest is disrupting learning, destroying school property, and causing anxiety among parents, teachers and communities.

Mundigi noted that the trend comes at a critical time in the academic calendar when learners, particularly examination candidates, should be concentrating on their studies.

“A stable and uninterrupted learning environment is essential for effective implementation of the school curriculum, especially during the second term when candidates and other learners are preparing for their final examinations,” he said.

The senator cited several schools that have recently experienced unrest, including Kegonge Boys High School, Kyeni Girls’ High School, Siakago Day Secondary School, Kiamuringa Secondary School, Kangaru School, Kavutiri Secondary School, Nyangwa Boys High School, Nthangaiya Girls High School and Gatunduri Secondary School.

His concerns come against the backdrop of a growing national debate on student discipline and school safety following a series of strikes, dormitory fires and acts of vandalism reported in schools across the country.

Education stakeholders have increasingly pointed to pressure from examinations, mental health challenges, inadequate guidance and counselling programmes, and strained relationships between students and school administrations as some of the factors contributing to unrest.

In a statement to the Senate, Mundigi called on the Standing Committee on Education to establish whether the Ministry of Education has undertaken investigations into the causes of the strikes in Embu and other parts of the country.

“The recent surge in unrest has caused anxiety among parents, teachers and the wider public, with several institutions reportedly affected,” he said.

The senator further demanded details on immediate measures being implemented by the ministry to contain the situation and prevent further disruptions to learning.

He also urged the government to strengthen guidance and counselling programmes in schools, arguing that preventive and supportive interventions are necessary to address the challenges facing learners.

“Parents, teachers and learners deserve assurance that practical steps are being taken to restore stability in our schools and protect the integrity of the education system,” Mundigi said.

The Education Committee has also been tasked with outlining long-term policy measures aimed at addressing the underlying causes of student unrest and promoting discipline in learning institutions.

Among the issues the senator wants addressed are accountability mechanisms, communication channels and stakeholder engagement strategies that can help reassure parents and safeguard the learning environment.