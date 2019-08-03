Kenya Re net profit down 12 per cent
SEE ALSO :Acting Kenya Re CEO risks jail over contemptHe said the business in Egypt was shaken when the regulations required both a favourable rating and higher paid-up share capital. "Despite this, we are back to business and we expect up to Sh300 million in written premiums,” he said. The firm said competition is growing stiff in key markets such as Uganda and Zambia, where national reinsurers have been set up. This has forced the corporation to relook at its investment strategy and is set to spend more on growing market share. "Domestication of insurance is a growing challenge to our business. However, our strategy is to set up regional offices in countries such as Uganda to protect our business there,” said Mwarania. Gross written premiums grew by 40 per cent from Sh6.3 billion to Sh8.8 billion. Investment income grew two per cent from Sh1.90 billion to Sh1.94 billion attributed to improved yields from government securities and fixed deposits.
