Farmers to take Sh3 billion hit as coffee prices plummet
SEE ALSO :Tennis: Nadal floors Thiem to claim record-stretching 12th French Open titleAccording to the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE), a kilo of coffee this week traded at Sh203 or Sh.10,199 per 50kg bag. Coffee trade experts from 12 African countries meeting in Mombasa said farmers should be cushioned from the erratic global market by increasing local consumption and exploring new markets. Farmers’ exploitation The experts met to plan for the 18th Africa Fine Coffee Conference and Exhibition scheduled for February next year. According to the African Fine Coffees Association Chairman Ishak Lukenge, the conference will, among other things, deliberate on how to end farmers’ exploitation.
SEE ALSO :Safari Rally: Drivers snap up race slots"It will take a long, long time to address the feeling that farmers are being exploited, but we are determined to do so. We also want to end the triangular trade in the sector and promote local consumption,” said Mr Lukenge.
We are undertaking a survey to help us improve our content for you. This will only take 1 minute of your time, please give us your feedback by clicking HERE. All responses will be confidential.