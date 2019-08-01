Equity Group’s pretax profit rose 10 per cent to Sh17 billion in the first half of this year, helped by higher interest and non-funded income, it said on Thursday.
The lender, which also operates in Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, said interest income grew by 9 per cent to Sh27.7 billion, while non-funded income was up 13 per cent to Sh14.9 billion.
