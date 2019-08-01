Equity Group's first-half pretax profit jumps Sh17 billion

James Mwangi Equity Group CEO

Equity Group’s pretax profit rose 10 per cent to Sh17 billion in the first half of this year, helped by higher interest and non-funded income, it said on Thursday.The lender, which also operates in Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, said interest income grew by 9 per cent to Sh27.7 billion, while non-funded income was up 13 per cent to Sh14.9 billion.

