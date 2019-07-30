Poaching of cane 'rippling factories'

Players in the sugar sub-sector have warned of a bleak future for State-owned sugar factories. Kenya National Federation of Sugarcane Farmers has indicated that the industry is experiencing the worst raw material crisis ever. The federation's chairman Ibrahim Juma cited cane poaching and lack of laws to regulate the industry as reasons that have worsened the situation.

According to Mr Juma, sugarcane yields dropped drastically from 65.5 tonnes per hectare three years ago to 40 tonnes this year. Speaking to farmers at Nambale on Sunday, Juma said the domestic sugar industry has recorded more than 2 million metric tonnes deficit in cane supply, painting a grim picture of the already struggling sugar factories. Troubled Mumias Sugar, in which the Government has a controlling 20 per cent stake, has been the worst affected of the five state-owned factories. Once Kenya’s leading sugar producer, Mumias did not manage to produce a single tonne in the first quarter of the period under review. Nzoia, Muhoroni and Chemilil have not been spared either and continue to experience raw material shortage. This has further complicated plans by the county government to restore operations at Mumias.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya (pictured) confessed that the county government’s plans to revamp the sugar firm had hit a brick wall. “Even if we decide to restore operations at Mumias, there are no raw materials to keep it afloat,” Oparanya said.

