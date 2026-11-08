Mudavadi rallies Western Kenya behind Ruto as 2027 election race takes shape

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Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has rallied Western Kenya behind President William Ruto's re-election bid as the country prepares for the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during church services in Busia County on Sunday, November 8, Mudavadi expressed confidence that Ruto would secure another term through a free and fair democratic process.

“President William Ruto will win the 2027 General Election, and we must rally behind his leadership to ensure continuity. This continuity will enable us to consolidate the development gains already made and accelerate the transformation of Western Kenya through improved infrastructure, expanded economic opportunities and stronger trade links with Uganda and the wider East African region,” Mudavadi said.

He urged residents to support the Government's development agenda, arguing that political continuity would help advance infrastructure projects and expand economic opportunities across the region.

Mudavadi also called on religious leaders and Kenyans across all denominations to pray for peace and national unity as the country approaches the elections.

“Peace is key to our national stability and development. Without peace, our country risks facing challenges that bring suffering to our people,” he said.

He urged religious institutions to promote peaceful coexistence and responsible political participation while calling on Kenyans to reject violence, intolerance and political divisions.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary also asked religious leaders to pray for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as it prepares to discharge its constitutional mandate.

Mudavadi raised concern over the threat of Ebola, citing Busia's strategic position along the Kenya-Uganda border and the continuous movement of people between the two countries.

“Busia is a strategic border county, and we must remain at the forefront of safeguarding our country against threats such as Ebola. We all have a responsibility to protect Kenya,” he noted.

He urged residents and relevant authorities to remain alert and support public health surveillance measures to prevent the disease from entering Kenya.

On regional development, Mudavadi called for increased investment in infrastructure across Western Kenya to improve connectivity and facilitate cross-border trade with Uganda and the wider East African Community.

He noted that improved road networks would ease the movement of goods and people and open up markets for local producers.

Mudavadi maintained that peace and political stability were necessary for development and called on residents to safeguard national unity as the country approaches the next General Election.