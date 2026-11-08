Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Train collision in Egypt's Giza kills 4, injures 88: health ministry

By AFP | Nov. 8, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Egyptian onlookers stand at the site of a train collision in al-Ayyat in Giza governate southern Cairo on November 8, 2026. [AFP]

Two trains collided south of the Egyptian capital on Sunday, derailing several carriages, killing four and injuring dozens, according to the authorities.

Egypt's railway authority said a train travelling from Giza to Fayoum crashed into the rear of another service heading south from Cairo to the city of Aswan.

The health ministry said an initial count put the toll from the crash at four passengers killed, with 88 others currently being treated for injuries in hospitals around the Giza area.

State-owned media had earlier reported 120 people were wounded, without clarifying the degree of injury.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said he was following the accident "with great concern", and had directed authorities to conduct an urgent investigation to "hold accountable anyone found to have been negligent".

Emergency crews used cranes to remove the wreckage, the authority said.

Authorities said they had launched an investigation into the cause of the crash, which occurred in Giza's Al-Ayyat area, the site of Egypt's worst-ever rail disaster.

In 2002, more than 370 people were killed when a fire swept through a train carrying holiday travellers south of Cairo.

In 2009, multiple train crashes in the area killed dozens.

Egypt's 110 million people depend heavily on rail transport, but the network -- one of the largest in Africa -- has suffered repeated deadly accidents.

Over the past decade, Egypt has poured billions of dollars into updating its transport infrastructure, including new highways and high-speed rail lines, but has yet to overhaul much of its ageing rail network.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Egypt's Train Collision Egypt's Railway Authority President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Egypt Health Ministry
.

Latest Stories

Gor Mahia move joint top in day full of draws
Gor Mahia move joint top in day full of draws
Football
By Washington Onyango
2 hrs ago
Heartbreak for Lionesses as Uganda crowned Africa champions
Rugby
By Washington Onyango
2 hrs ago
Kalonzo, Gachagua and Matiang'i meet to ease fears of division
Politics
By Edwin Nyarangi
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Guardian or gatekeeper? Judiciary and the deafening sound of silence
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
Guardian or gatekeeper? Judiciary and the deafening sound of silence
Frenzy to register parties as 2027 politics intensify
By Irene Githinji 3 hrs ago
Frenzy to register parties as 2027 politics intensify
Seizure of Sh3.6b drug haul in Msambweni puts Coast trafficking routes in focus
By Benard Sanga 3 hrs ago
Seizure of Sh3.6b drug haul in Msambweni puts Coast trafficking routes in focus
Kalonzo, Gachagua and Matiang'i meet to ease fears of division
By Edwin Nyarangi 3 hrs ago
Kalonzo, Gachagua and Matiang'i meet to ease fears of division
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved