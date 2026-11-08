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Head teachers gather in Mombasa to discuss AI, the future of learning

By Willis Oketch | Nov. 8, 2026
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KCSHA chairman Fuad Abdalla says emerging trends in education raise questions that school heads must answer if they are to stay relevant. [Courtesy]

About 15,000 heads of junior and primary comprehensive schools will kick off a meeting in Mombasa on Monday to discuss how schools should respond to a fast-changing education system and the shifting needs of learners, driven largely by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The four-day conference, at Sheikh Said Hall, is being led by Kenya Comprehensive School Heads Association (KCSHA) chairman Fuad Abdalla. Delegates will also learn how to be more accountable in running schools.  Mr Abdalla said emerging trends in education raise questions that school heads must answer if they are to stay relevant.

“These developments raise a fundamental question of what must the comprehensive school of the future become, and what will it take to build it?” He posed.

He said, the association wants head teachers at the forefront of building a strong foundation in literacy and numeracy and nurturing the competencies of every learner. Participants will be taken through practical ways to help learners imagine, lead, innovate and act decisively.

The programme covers instructional leadership and the conditions for effective learning, as well as the use of technology in teaching and school management. Because education is changing so fast, Mr Abdalla said, heads will also be trained on how to explore tools such as Artificial Intelligence (AI). They will also learn how to strengthen ties with parents, learners and the communities around their schools.

Officials from the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) are expected to address delegates on the evolving education system and the role of technology, including AI. The association will also review its 2024-2028 strategic plan to measure progress and adjust it to keep pace with change.

“The teachers will be taken through how to explore practical approaches and strengthen teaching and learning, and ensure every child has a proper foundation in literacy and numeracy,” Mr Abdalla said.

He said sessions would also look at turning promising ideas into lasting action, including giving children the skills to become good citizens.

Mr Abdalla thanked the government for ensuring capitation now reaches schools on time. He said, however, that the association has issues to raise with President William Ruto, who is due to close the conference on Thursday.

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AI And Learning Comprehensive Schools Head Teachers Meeting KCSHA Chairman Fuad Abdalla
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