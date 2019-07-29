I do not need special treatment said Laboso

Governor Joyce Laboso leading a clean-up exercise in Bomet town (Photo: Gilbert Kimutai/Standard)

The sight of an imposing seat branded with county logo during county functions became a thing of the past in Bomet County immediately late Governor Joyce Laboso assumed office.She announced to her constituents that she preferred ordinary seats and did not mind being referred to as Madam Laboso instead of the 'your excellency’ title. The seat, which was popular with her predecessor Isaac Ruto, was ferried using assigned county vehicle to every function. The arrival of the seat to function had become a sign and assurance to locals that the Governor would turn up for the function.

In August 2017, Laboso surprised her staff when she declined the treatment of being offered the special seat.At Bomet Green Stadium to flag off a clean up exercise of Bomet town, the governor told off any plans to carry around a special seat for her. "I will not want to see a special seat carried around for me, I do not have time for luxury but I want to spend my energy serving the locals. Staff should know that their energy should also be channelled to service delivery and not trying to please," she added. The former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly took members of the public by surprise when she also turned down those referring to her as 'your excellency.' "There is no need to struggle with a name that does not add value to the need of the people. So people should just call me madam Governor," she added. Laboso also made it clear that she was not interested in sideshows and luxurious life but service delivery.

She also told members of the public not to expect her to turn up at function across the county on a chopper. "You will not see me running around with a chopper. Do not mind the time I will take to reach where you are but expect quick services from my government," she said. The former governor was known to fly around the county on a Chopper and known for attending as many as 10 functions per day. Ruto had defended his decision to use a chopper saying he wanted to reach out to every corner of the county. Laboso vowed to adopt a different style of leadership from that of her predecessor in a bid to minimise wastage and ensure resources go to development.

