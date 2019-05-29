Why I filed away my degree to bake cakes for a living

Anne Wangui Mbogo, 24

I’m a passionate baker based in Kimbo, Ruiru. I’m in this line of business for two reasons: I’m passionate about baking and it’s my source of livelihood.I learnt the art of baking from my mum, and improved on the skills I learnt while in primary and secondary school. I took Home Science in secondary and later studied media and communication in university. In my final year, I decided that after graduation, I would make cakes for a living. I have no regrets about this decision. A typical day for me starts by looking at other bakers’ creations online for inspiration. I then plan for orders, and train my assistant and students. On Thursdays, I deliver cake at various pick-up points in Nairobi and Thika. The most expensive order I’ve ever made was a wedding cake, for which I charged Sh35,000, while the cheapest things I make are cake slides. I spend close to 12 hours making a theme cake, with no breaks in between. Whereas working on the details take ages, sometimes I’m forced to rework on an order if I’m not pleased with the results. Having off days helps with easing the fatigue. What I love most about my business is that it gives me the chance to express my creativity. I recently won an award for having the most creative and tastiest cake at an EXE Unga bake-off challenge, which was a great boost for me. I’m now looking forward to opening a cake shop and starting a baking school.

For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman