Mvurya: Miners must respect locals' land rights

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya.

The county government has said all investors in the mining industry must embrace public participation to avert frequent conflicts with locals.Speaking in Msambweni Sub-county,, Governor Salim Mvurya asked miners to work ethically and to always consult his administration before embarking on new projects. “I urge miners to follow the law and to engage in proper stakeholder consultations to avoid mining disputes with residents,” Mr Mvurya said. He also assured residents from five villages: Mchinjiirini, Fahamuni, Darigube, Kidzumbani and Gongonda that they will not be evicted to pave way for miners. The residents are opposed to the extension of a mining license in the area by Australian mining firm, Base Titanium. Mvurya asked the villagers not to be worried by the land issue, saying his administration would do everything possible to protect their land rights. “No one should be coerced into surrendering their land for mining. Miners should consult land owners so that they can either accept or reject their offers," said Mvurya. He also asked the residents to ignore propaganda that they will be evicted from their homes by miners. The Governor said his government is in solidarity with a majority of residents who have rejected the move by Base Titanium to carry out further mineral prospecting on their land. “The ongoing prospecting has no blessings from the county,” said Mvurya.

For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman