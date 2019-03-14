Landscaping: Colour schemes for vibrant plant beds

Flowers and foliage can be found in every conceivable colour. The sheer number of possible colour combinations can be overwhelming even in a small garden project. When it comes to making colour choices, start with the basic: a colour wheel. From a basic colour wheel, you will be able to formulate a colour scheme that will guide you in implementing a design that looks intentional and purposeful. Here are some typical colour schemes you can consider:

Monochromatic schemes are for those who desire a restful environment with a modern or sophisticated look and feel. Pick one colour and limit plant choices to that colour of flowers or foliage. The colours, however, don’t have to be of the same shade or tint. A pink scheme, for instance, will include shades of pink - from the lightest baby pink to the deepest magenta and everything in between. A good idea for all gardens, but especially monochromatic ones, is to choose plants that flower at different times throughout the season so there will always be something interesting to observe that establishes your theme.

The analogous colour approach entails choosing two (or three) colours that are next to each other on the colour wheel, such as yellow and orange or blue and green. The scheme produces a subtly sophisticated, naturally harmonious environment with a little more drama than a monochromatic scheme. For best results, it is usually applied by using three colours. The first colour as the dominant colour; a second one next to it on the colour wheel is used as the support colour; and a third colour or a neutral (black, white, or silver/grey) is used sparingly as an accent.Selecting complementary colours, which are directly opposite each other on the colour wheel, produces a complementary scheme.

This scheme brings out the best in each colour. For instance, paring blue with orange will make each appear bolder and stronger. Use of complementary schemes should be carefully controlled with one of the colours being dominant and the others used sparingly for emphasis around focal points. Otherwise they can become overwhelming and chaotic.The triadic colour scheme uses three colours equally spaced around the colour wheel. As such, they inevitably come down to using one of the three main colour groups: primary colours, secondary colours or tertiary colours. These combinations tend to be the most intense, vibrant and playful. Tone down the intensity level by mixing in white or cream plants. Or use muted pastel versions of each colour such as lavender, apricot and soft green instead of vibrant purple, bright orange and lime green.