State rules out ban on cheap egg, fish imports

The Government will not stop importation of cheaper eggs and fish despite a major outcry from local farmers and fishermen. Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya said the ministry would not impose a total ban on imports, but would only regulate trade in the two commodities that have in the recent past flooded the local market. Chicken farmers are the hardest hit as they have been unable to get a market for their eggs due to an influx of cheaper imports from neighbouring countries, including Uganda. Fishermen have also not been spared, with cheaper alternatives also flooding the market from China. But according to Munya, Kenya is a signatory to various international trade pacts that oblige it to open up its borders to goods from other countries. “We are aware of the concern from poultry farmers and fishermen over imports, but there is very little we can do apart from making sure the imported products meet quality standards,” he said. The CS was speaking at a press briefing in Naivasha on Saturday after opening a two-day workshop on fast-tracking the Big Four agenda. The CS said the ministry would work with China and India to construct industries in the country as part of plans to bridge the trade deficit that is hugely in favour of the two countries.