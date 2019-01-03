Multi-millions KPA fresh water supply wars now in court
In an affidavit, Peterson Mittau - a director in the firm - claimed the company entered into a contract with KPA in 2017 and supplied water worth Sh37,504,830. He claimed that after supplying the water, his company was only paid Sh2.3 million. "…despite a demand notice being issued to the defendant (KPA), the defendant has neglected and/or refused to pay the outstanding balance to the plaintiff," Mr Mittau said. David King'ori Muthoni, also a director of the firm, said KPA had refused to pay the balance but admitted that for some time KPA had paid its bills to the firm for water supplies without issuing a local purchase order (LPO). He said that early last year the firm approached the port's managing director to be issued with LPO's for past deliveries, but this was not done. A third director, Samson Karisa Menza, in an affidavit insisted that KPA had not paid Sh35,504,830 despite receiving fresh water from the firm even without LPOs. But KPA's lawyer, Addraya Dena, denied most of the claims. However, he admitted that T/A Mombasa Fresh Water Suppliers was prequalified to supply fresh water when the need arose.
