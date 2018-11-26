DP Ruto hails new Hybrid accommodation facility in Mombasa

| Published Mon, November 26th 2018 at 11:39, Updated November 26th 2018 at 11:43 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto.

Mombasa’s newest luxury hybrid accommodation facility, the Nyali Golf view Residence has opened its doors to the public.

Located in the heart of the upscale Nyali upmarket area, the 13- storey hybrid residential apartment that took six years to complete seek to cater for both short and long-term stay guests.

The building is associated with Dr Simon Gicharu founder and chairman of the Mount Kenya University (MKU) who on Saturday hosted Deputy President (DP) William Ruto when visited the new facility.

On Saturday Ruto who was in Mombasa welcomed the entry of Nyali Golf View Residence into the Mombasa’s tourism market observing it will help improve accommodation in the tourist resort city.

He said the new investment ‘fits well’ into the national government’s plan on matters to do with housing which he said is a key pillar in the big four development agenda of food security, affordable housing, universal healthcare and manufacturing.

He expressed happiness that local experts played a big role in the construction of ‘this fabulous building’ as plumbers, masons and electrical engineers who graduated from local Technical institutions were involved.

The DP announced that the national government will put up 3,000 to 5,000 low cost houses constructed in the first phase as the Big four development agenda takes shape.

‘'In the long run the formidable housing plan will see 20,000 houses constructed in Mombasa,'' he said flanked by Dr. Gicharu.

He said the affordable and low cost housing programe seeks to give accommodation to over six million Kenyans living in informal settlements, create jobs for the youth and generally stimulate the economy.

Kilifi County minister for Tourism Nahida Mohamed Athman said the new facility has opened its doors when the tourism sector is on a high note with hotels reporting very good occupancies.

''At this point, tourism at the coast is very positive as arrivals are up, hotels are full and the airports are bursting at the seams as the December and new year holidays beckon’ she said.

Offering a terrace, each unit is air conditioned and offers a dining area and a seating area with a satellite flat-screen TV and a balcony with sea views is offered in each unit.

The furnished holiday self-catering units feature a bright and airy living room with high vaulted ceilings, fully equipped kitchen and dining rooms.

The building block has both two bedrooms and three bedroom duplexes and all have semi-detached guest wings.

The highly anticipated multi-residential tower has set new benchmarks in architectural excellence and luxuries amenities for visitors seeking a stylish serviced apartment option.

Dr. Benedict Mutuku the Chief Executive Officer of Goldwyne Consult that is managing the new property said in an interview that they are committed to luxury experiences for guests.

Dr. Mutuku said the new hybrid residential building also boasts of a presidential suite.

He said the luxury hotel apartment consist of furnished and unfurnished rooms noting that holiday apartments help plug demand for beds in Mombasa during peak holiday seasons.

'‘We have infinite pool on the 12th floor, three viewing decks on the 12th and 13th floor and we also have a backup generator that not only serves the common area but will give tenants full backup in their houses including their electronic appliances’ he said.

Mutuku said the modern facility will delight the most seasoned travelers with state-of-the-art gymnasium and swimming pool making it a perfect base for domestic and international guests alike.

Mombasa Deputy Governor Dr William Kingi and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Acting Managing Director, Dr Arch Daniel Manduku welcomed the entry of the new establishment adding that it will give a variety on where those seeking holiday can stay.

The Port city is a preferred holiday destination for Kenyans and foreigners eager to savour its beautiful sandy beaches and tropical ambience.