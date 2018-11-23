LG among 150 Korean traders at Kenyan expo

| Published Fri, November 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 22nd 2018 at 18:59 GMT +3

LG Managing Director in charge of East and Central Africa business, Janghoon Chung (right) explains some of the company products to Ministry of East African Community and Northern Corridor Development, Chief Administrative Secretary, Ken Obura, during the launch of LG latest air technologies into the Kenyan market Nairobi. {David Njaaga, Standard}

LG Electronics East Africa has reiterated its commitment to doing business in Kenya through local partners. It said this was meant to create value for consumers.

LG East Africa Managing Director Janghoon Chung (pictured) said the company was committed to delivering quality products and portfolios to the consumer at competitive prices.

“As the LG business in Kenya continues to grow, the company anticipates it will continue to expand its portfolio of brands within Kenya, which should enable LG’s economic investments in the form of marketing spending and distribution capabilities to grow consistent with the business,” said Mr Chung.

He was speaking ahead of the 2018 Korea Consumer Goods Expo where 150 Korean businesses will be showcasing their consumer products.

The two-day Korean expo which will be held today and Saturday. It has been organised by the Korean embassy in Nairobi and the Korea Business Centre, a government agency tasked with promoting trade and investment between Korea and the world.

The expo aims to immerse Kenyan businesses and consumers into the Korean lifestyle, technology, beauty, and food.

For LG, the expo will be a platform for the South Korean electronics giant to establish potential business partnerships, while affording consumers a chance to shop and experience the firm’s diverse array of consumer products and technology.

This year, LG rolled out its Instaview refrigerator to the East Africa region. The fridge reduces cold air loss. The company also unveiled the TwinWash machine that has ensured a niche for LG as one of the most trusted appliance brands in the region.