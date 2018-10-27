Coca-Cola faults ‘punitive’ taxes

| Published Sat, October 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 26th 2018 at 18:39 GMT +3

Coca-Cola has accused the Government of frustrating its operations in Kenya through discriminatory business policies.

In a statement, the beverage manufacturer said the Government was hampering the activities of its subsidiary, Nairobi Bottlers, through “punitive” excise taxes. “The currently high excise tax continues to reduce the size of the industry, with jobs being impacted and outlets being closed,” said the statement issued by Coca-Cola Beverages Africa.

It said excessive taxation would cause significant economic harm to Kenyan businesses and jobs while making products unaffordable to the majority of consumers.