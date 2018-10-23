survey
Firms battle over ownership of prime beach plot Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Business News

ARM Cement creditors approve sale of one of its subsidiaries to cut debt

By Reuters | Published Tue, October 23rd 2018 at 14:53, Updated October 23rd 2018 at 14:55 GMT +3

Creditors of Kenya’s ARM Cement voted on Tuesday to approve the sale of one of its subsidiaries or other assets to reduce its debt, its administrator said.

ALSO READ: Radio, TV to take lion share of ad revenue in next five years

Muniu Thoithi, one of the co-administrators from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), said 102 creditors, collectively owed 9.6 billion shillings ($95 million), had backed the proposal.

Two creditors, together owed 87,000 shillings, rejected the plan, he said.

The company was put into administration in August by some of its creditors and its shares suspended from the Nairobi bourse. It owes a total of about $190 million to a range of creditors including local commercial banks.

The creditors did not identify which subsidiary would be sold, or its possible value.

The company, once Kenya’s second-largest cement maker behind LafargeHolcim’s Bamburi Cement, has seen its market share plunge to just 10 percent after the clinker plant it built in Tanzania in 2014 failed to generate income. It also has a plant in Rwanda.

Get live updates in Agriculture by subscribing to the new farmers TV SMS service. Text the word 'Farmers' to 22071.

On Monday, George Weru, co-administrator of ARM Cement, said the company’s production machinery was in need of urgent spare parts while its management needed to be rebuilt, after several key staff left due to its cash flow problems.

RELATED TOPICS:
ARM Cement
PWC

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Search for clues as audit firm staff plunges to death

Search for clues as audit firm staff plunges to death

Nakuru County loses Sh26m to ghost workers annually

Nakuru County loses Sh26m to ghost workers annually

Kenya’s second largest cement manufacturer suspended from NSE

Kenya’s second largest cement manufacturer suspended from NSE

Lenders pounce on what is left off ARM, take control of the firm

Lenders pounce on what is left off ARM, take control of the firm




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON tuesday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited