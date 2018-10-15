KRA to host tax seminar this week

| Published Mon, October 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 14th 2018 at 22:04 GMT +3

The Kenya Revenue Authority will today host the fourth Annual Tax Summit at The Kenya School of Monetary Studies, Nairobi.

The three-day event will bring together local and global experts to deliberate on emerging taxation practices.

National Treasury CS Henry Rotich said the event was meant to debate tax challenges at strategic and operational levels.

He urged the public to use the opportunity to root for evidence-based tax policy formulation and implementation.