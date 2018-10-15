survey
Fuel prices up weighed by rising crude oil cost Next Story
Fishermen count losses as plant takes over beaches Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Kisii approves Regional Economic Bloc Bill 2018

By Erick Abuga | Published Mon, October 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 14th 2018 at 21:40 GMT +3
Lake Region Economic Bloc chairman and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya (left) with Nandi Deputy Governor Yulita Cheruiyot while addressing the press in Kisumu on September 18, 2018. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The Kisii county assembly has unanimously backed the Lake Region Economic Bloc Bill 2018, with an amendment on specific clauses.

Members of the County Assembly praised the initiative, which they said would accelerate development in the region.

ALSO READ: Bid to keep adolescents in school

Following passage of the Bill, the county joins 13 others who will attend a trade investment and blue economy conference in Bomet between October 23 and 26 to introduce the Sh2.8 billion regional development bank.

“Kisii County is well endowed with agricultural produce and resources like soap stone, and should position itself competitively to tap into the proposed wider market,” said Tabaka Ward MCA Apepo Ombasa.

Mr Ombasa also said the regional bloc would uplift the living standards of residents of the member counties through technological exchanges.

“The pooling together of resources will promote social integration, allow cultural exchanges, enable free mobility and also strengthen the legal system through bills,” added Bassi Central Ward MCA Zablon Mokua.

County governments

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

The Bill brings together the county governments of Bomet, Bungoma, Busia, Homa Bay, Kakamega, Kericho, Kisii, Kisumu, Migori, Nandi, Nyamira, Siaya, Trans Nzoia and Vihiga.

Member counties are expected to contribute to the bloc through budgetary allocations guided by the Public Finance Management Act 2012.

The Bill proposes the establishment of organs and institutions for the bloc, including the summit, council, pillar committees and secretariat.

ALSO READ: Referendum call is idle talk, DP Ruto

The summit will consist of governors of the member counties and will have powers to approve the bloc’s budget.

Article 11 of the Bill establishes the council consisting of county executives.

RELATED TOPICS:
Bomet
Bungoma
Kakamega
Public Finance Management Act 2012.
Lake Region Economic Bloc Bill

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Dead MCA's name appears in report

Dead MCA's name appears in report

Former Thika United captain was among passengers who perished in Kericho bus crash

Former Thika United captain was among passengers who perished in Kericho bus crash

We were paid for event that never was: MCAs

We were paid for event that never was: MCAs

Seven Chiefs to undergo rehabilitation, government to foot bill

Seven Chiefs to undergo rehabilitation, government to foot bill




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON monday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited