Kisii approves Regional Economic Bloc Bill 2018

Lake Region Economic Bloc chairman and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya (left) with Nandi Deputy Governor Yulita Cheruiyot while addressing the press in Kisumu on September 18, 2018. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The Kisii county assembly has unanimously backed the Lake Region Economic Bloc Bill 2018, with an amendment on specific clauses.

Members of the County Assembly praised the initiative, which they said would accelerate development in the region.

Following passage of the Bill, the county joins 13 others who will attend a trade investment and blue economy conference in Bomet between October 23 and 26 to introduce the Sh2.8 billion regional development bank.

“Kisii County is well endowed with agricultural produce and resources like soap stone, and should position itself competitively to tap into the proposed wider market,” said Tabaka Ward MCA Apepo Ombasa.

Mr Ombasa also said the regional bloc would uplift the living standards of residents of the member counties through technological exchanges.

“The pooling together of resources will promote social integration, allow cultural exchanges, enable free mobility and also strengthen the legal system through bills,” added Bassi Central Ward MCA Zablon Mokua.

County governments

The Bill brings together the county governments of Bomet, Bungoma, Busia, Homa Bay, Kakamega, Kericho, Kisii, Kisumu, Migori, Nandi, Nyamira, Siaya, Trans Nzoia and Vihiga.

Member counties are expected to contribute to the bloc through budgetary allocations guided by the Public Finance Management Act 2012.

The Bill proposes the establishment of organs and institutions for the bloc, including the summit, council, pillar committees and secretariat.

The summit will consist of governors of the member counties and will have powers to approve the bloc’s budget.

Article 11 of the Bill establishes the council consisting of county executives.