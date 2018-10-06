The Association of Kenya Insurers promote uptake of funeral cover

| Published Sat, October 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 5th 2018 at 21:50 GMT +3

The Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) has launched a campaign to raise the uptake of funeral insurance. This is after a study on challenges families face while planning for funerals showed that only three per cent of Kenyans had taken out the cover.

The survey conducted in five counties also indicated that the cost of funerals is on the increase, with a feeling they were being commercialised.

“The research commissioned by AKI showed that funeral expenses cost between Sh50,000 and Sh300,000,” said AKI Executive Director Tom Gichuhi.