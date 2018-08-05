County of champions steps up tourism ventures

| Published Sun, August 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated August 4th 2018 at 23:45 GMT +3

Paragliding

Elgeyo Marakwet County has stepped up its tourist attraction sites to lure more foreign and local tourists. The county encompasses great differences in altitude which creates a wide range of climatic conditions, landscape, vegetation, wildlife and agricultural activities.

Iten town with its perfect altitude and tranquility has remained a leading training ground for middle and long distance runners in the world.

They include Mo Farah from Britain, former world champion marathon Abel Kirui and London marathon champion Wilson Kipsang just to mention a few. This places Kenya as an international tourism destination.

Deep down in the heart of Kerio Valley stands Rimoi Game Reserve, which is home to the largest herds of elephants in Eastern Africa.

More incentives

The county has also partnered with international partners such as Swedish local government known as Region Vasterbotten who are helping establish sustainable tourism and also negotiating with tourism stakeholders including the Tourism Finance Corporation (TFC) to set up eco lodges.

TFC team visited the county to profile tourism investment opportunities to be showcased at the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) to be held on October 2nd to 4th in Nairobi.

County Chief Officer Tourism, Trade, Culture and Industry Netty Jemutai assured potential investors of full support and incentives.

“Kerio Valley is internationally renowned for its natural splendor and the county government is inviting investors to exploit the vast opportunities here,” said Ms Jemutai.

TFC MD Jonah Orumoi said development of tourism opportunities will also enhance conservation and economic growth of the region.

