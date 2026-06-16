G7 leaders call for coordinated response to Ebola outbreak

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President William Ruto and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Évian-les-Bains, France, for the 2026 G7 Summit. [PCS]

G7 leaders, together with partner countries Egypt, India, Kenya, and South Korea, have called for a stronger coordinated international response to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

In a joint statement, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to international cooperation on development and investment finance, describing it as essential for shared prosperity and support to vulnerable populations.

They stressed that while concessional official development assistance, blended finance, and private capital remain important, the global development finance system must be reformed to address today’s challenges better better.

The leaders noted that the current development architecture has become overly complex and, in some cases, less effective in reducing dependency on external aid or strengthening country ownership.

They warned that persistent debt vulnerabilities, global shocks and conflicts continue to strain the most vulnerable economies, calling for more efficient use of public resources and improved coordination among development partners.

They also emphasized a shift towards stronger domestic resource mobilization in partner countries, including improved tax administration and fiscal capacity.

The statement welcomed ongoing collaboration under initiatives such as the Platform for Collaboration on Tax, aimed at strengthening revenue systems and promoting sustainable public finance management.

On debt sustainability, the leaders highlighted rising global debt risks and urged further progress within the G20 framework toward a common approach to restructuring for vulnerable middle-income countries not covered by the Common Framework.

They said reforms should help countries borrow more sustainably while protecting essential public services and long-term economic stability.