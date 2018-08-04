Industrialization PS Betty Maina tour industrial Area, Nairobi

| Published Sat, August 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated August 3rd 2018 at 20:41 GMT +3

Industrialization PS Betty Maina (left) conducted a tour to Plast Packaging Industries Ltd, a project incubated and financed by the Kenya Industrial Estates (KIE) in Industrial Area. The PS said the Government is keen in supporting industrial incubation projects and SMs development initiatives in the country.

Industrialisation Principal Secretary Betty Maina toured the Plast Packaging Industries Ltd in Industrial Area, Nairobi.

The project is incubated and financed by the Kenya Industrial Estates (KIE).

She was shown around by KIE Board members led by Acting Chairman Bob Karina.

In the tour the PS said the Government is keen on supporting industrial incubation projects and SMs development initiatives in the country.

Also in attendance was the company's Managing Director Mary Ngechu and his KIE counterpart Parmain Ole Narikae.

