Industrialization PS Betty Maina tour industrial Area, Nairobi

Industrialisation Principal Secretary Betty Maina toured the Plast Packaging Industries Ltd in Industrial Area, Nairobi.
The project is incubated and financed by the Kenya Industrial Estates (KIE).
She was shown around by KIE Board members led by Acting Chairman Bob Karina.
In the tour the PS said the Government is keen on supporting industrial incubation projects and SMs development initiatives in the country.
Also in attendance was the company's Managing Director Mary Ngechu and his KIE counterpart Parmain Ole Narikae.
Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.