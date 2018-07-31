survey
CMA: How bosses schemed to loot bank Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

National Bank of Kenya to take customers to China

By Standard Reporter | Published Tue, July 31st 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 30th 2018 at 21:00 GMT +3
The National Bank of Kenya’s Harambee Avenue Branch. [File, Standard]

The National Bank of Kenya is planning to take members of its business club on a trip to China in October.

The trip will see the bank’s clients attend the famous Canton Fair held annually in China’s commercial city of Guangzhou. Customers will also tour Yiwu City, famous for its commodity trade.

ALSO READ: Official reveals National Bank of Kenya trick

NBK Director of retail banking, Cromwell Kedemi, said the trip was part of the club's initiative to network and equip members with requisite skills for growth.

"The trip will give our members an opportunity to interact with experts from construction, textile, household...  sectors in the cities of Yiwu and Guangzhou,” he said.

RELATED TOPICS:
nbk
national bank of kenya

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

KRA and National Bank to train suppliers on tenders

KRA and National Bank to train suppliers on tenders

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited