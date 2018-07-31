National Bank of Kenya to take customers to China

| Published Tue, July 31st 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 30th 2018 at 21:00 GMT +3

The National Bank of Kenya’s Harambee Avenue Branch. [File, Standard]

The National Bank of Kenya is planning to take members of its business club on a trip to China in October.

The trip will see the bank’s clients attend the famous Canton Fair held annually in China’s commercial city of Guangzhou. Customers will also tour Yiwu City, famous for its commodity trade.

NBK Director of retail banking, Cromwell Kedemi, said the trip was part of the club's initiative to network and equip members with requisite skills for growth.

"The trip will give our members an opportunity to interact with experts from construction, textile, household... sectors in the cities of Yiwu and Guangzhou,” he said.