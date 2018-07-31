survey
Automation: Now KPC moves its tendering online

By Correspondent | Published Tue, July 31st 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 30th 2018 at 20:34 GMT +3
Kenya Pipeline Company MD Joe Sang at a past event. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Pipeline Company has completed the migration of its manual procurement to a new digital platform.

According to the company’s managing director, Joe Sang, the Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) platform was an online e-procurement forum through which the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) would automate its entire procurement process.

ALSO READ: Haji orders arrest of former Nyandarua Governor

“SRM will accelerate the procure-to-pay processes by automating, simplifying, and centralising the procure-to-pay process flow,” said Mr Sang in a statement.

He added that the automation process began late last year when the contract was awarded to SAP (East Africa), a German multinational software corporation that makes enterprise software.

“The new platform will put the KPC at par with its peers who are already using the e-procurement platform which has allowed their finance and procurement departments to streamline their processes,” said Sang.

