Governor Kinyanjui meets MCAs to solve budget row

Governor Lee Kinyanjui

Governor Lee Kinyanjui gathered ward reps for a weekend retreat to resolve a stalemate over his Sh15 billion budget.

According to county assembly budget and appropriation committee chairman, Moses Ndungu, the ward reps have been pushing for completion of all projects initiated between 2013 and 2017 before starting new ones.

Governor Kinyanjui (pictured) wants the ward reps to reduce allocations to their area’s development kitty from Sh20 million to Sh10 million to release funds for stalled projects.

Early this year, the ward reps passed the County Revenue Allocation Act that set a minimum of Sh20 million for each of the 55 wards for development.

The leaders have stood their ground saying the ward kitty should not be reduced and that the executive must make use of the Sh2 billion allocated to the office of the governor to fund stalled projects.

Mr Kinyanjui argues that if the stalled projects are funded, there will be a Sh1 billion deficit.

“This is a matter of give and take, the MCAs must be ready to let go some funds to finance stalled projects,” said a member of the executive who did not want to be named because he is not authorised to speak on behalf of the governor.

Yesterday, Ndung’u said it was important for the executive and the assembly to agree on the spending proposals.

The budget estimates were scheduled to be tabled on June 30, but the exercise has been delayed due to the stalemate.

The row between Governor Kinyanjui’s administration and the ward reps began in April with the leaders protesting against delays in tabling crucial budget documents.

