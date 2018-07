| Published Sat, July 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 6th 2018 at 18:58 GMT +3

A teller counts Kenya shilling notes inside the cashier's booth at a forex exchange bureau in Kenya's capital Nairobi, April 20, 2016. [Reuters]

The Kenyan shilling is expected to appreciate against the dollar supported by inflows from offshore investors and banks cutting dollar positions amid dwindling importer demand, traders said.

At 0818 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 100.65/85 per dollar, unchanged from Thursday’s close.