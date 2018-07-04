Taxi strike enters day three in Nairobi Next Story
Crucial applications that can help grow your small business Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Sci & Tech

Boeing unveils plans for airliner that will fly from US to Japan in three hours

By Fredrick Obura | Published Wed, July 4th 2018 at 10:20, Updated July 4th 2018 at 10:44 GMT +3

Boeing has unveiled hypersonic jet that could fly from U.S to Japan in three hours and an hour less to London from New York, CNBC media reports.

The concept announced at a conference in Atlanta would cut the current New York- London flying time flying time by about five hours.

Boeing says it will be another 20 to 30 years before a hypersonic passenger vehicle will be airborne.

By comparison, the retired Concorde was a supersonic aircraft that traveled at Mach 2, twice the speed of sound. A flight from New York to London took less than four hours.

Last year, Boston-based group Spike Aerospace completed a round of test flights on a prototype aircraft that will eventually be able to reach cruising altitudes of Mach 1.6, ferrying passengers between New York and Tokyo in six to seven hours.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Spike Aerospace says it aims to launch the commercial supersonic aircraft by 2023.

Additional reporting by agencies

RELATED TOPICS:
Boeing

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Sci & Tech

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited