Uhuru approves law authorising issue of Sh1.4 trillion for projects

President Uhuru Kenyatta signing into law the Appropriation Bill 2018

NAIROBI, KENYA: President Uhuru Kenyatta has signed into law the Appropriation Bill 2018, authorizing the issue of Shs 1.4 trillion from the Consolidated Fund for delivery of public goods and services to Kenyans in the Financial Year 2018/19 which starts on 1st July 2018.

This is in addition to Shs 398.5 billion which is expected to be collected as Appropriation in Aid.

The overall proposed budget for 2018/19 has allocated Shs 1.6 trillion to the national Government, Shs 14.8 billion to the Judiciary and Shs 36.8 billion to Parliament.

Out of the Shs 1.6 trillion of the national Government expenditure, Shs 17.2 billion has been earmarked to cater for the conditional allocation to counties.

Of the funds allocated to the counties, Shs 9.4 billion will be used for the leasing of medical equipment at Shs 4.3 billion for level 5 hospitals, Shs 2 billion will be for rehabilitation of youth polytechnics, Shs 900 million will be compensation for user fees while Shs 605 million will be used for construction of county headquarters.

The 2018/2019 budget is the first to be prepared and approved in President Kenyatta’s second term and is geared towards achievements of the Big Four development agenda that supports manufacturing, improving food security, enhancing health coverage as well as improvement of living conditions through affordable housing.

This is in addition to the on-going interventions under the pillars for the economic transformative agenda which the Jubilee Government has been implementing in the last four financial years.