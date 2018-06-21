Just jump in the tuk tuk and go

| Published Thu, June 21st 2018 at 14:41, Updated June 21st 2018 at 14:46 GMT +3

Gerald Waweru Mbuthia CEO platinum associates

MOMBASA, KENYA: There’s a new taxi app in town. Jingorides, meaning ‘Jump in and Go’ is the brainchild of Saleh Mohammed who conceived the idea while on vacation in Mombasa.

“I live and work in Dubai and have for a long time been looking for an opportunity to contribute to the social order and meaningfully compete with super cities around the world,” he said.

ALSO READ: Ride-hailing app Little sells stake for Sh300m

With the issues affecting tuk tuk including being considered a menace in Mombasa, Saleh seized the opportunity to regulate the use of tuk tuk.

“They are versatile and driven by people with no training for three-wheeler vehicles. No wonder they break traffic rules,” says the Jingo CEO.

Jingorides tuk tuk drivers have to abide by a set of rules and according to the CEO, the drivers must appear decent at all times and act professionally.

“They do not smoke, drink or chew miraa or tobacco while on the job,” he said.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Meanwhile, the company keeps copies of the drivers license, ID, photo, certificate of good conduct, and valid insurance of the vehicle. Drivers are also retrained before joining Jingorides.

It’s been three months since the launch of Jingorides taxi app and the company has nearly 700 vehicles including taxis in its stable. They also have boda bodas. According to one driver, popularly known as Captain, the app has changed the previous scenario which involved soliciting for clients and getting little in return.

“No more hustling for clients. All you have to do is pick the phone,” said Samwel Enyamai.

A client described the service as the most accessible taxi service of all. “We get boda boda at our doorstep,” says Jimia Abdul Yusuf, a resident of Mombasa.

ALSO READ: Karua ally testifies against her

The Jingorides app, available on IOS Apple store and Google Play Store, has safety features which protect the driver and passengers as the head office in Mombasa keeps clients informed by sending regular alerts. The app also has a panic button which is a police hot line number.

Jingorides has introduced the auto pool option which allows passengers to pool resources to pay their taxi fare.

“The auto pool is designed to help students who have to commute daily to their school,” he says.

The new innovation in the tuk tuk industry comes at a time when Kenya’s taxi industry is embracing technology in improving theirs services and growing margins.

Notable apps in local taxi space includes Uber, Taxify, Little among others.