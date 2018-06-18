Chinese contractor starts track laying on Sh150 billion railway to Naivasha

| Published Mon, June 18th 2018 at 16:19, Updated June 18th 2018 at 16:26 GMT +3

Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) workers go about their duty along Mombasa-Nairobi at Mutito Andei

NAIROBI, KENYA: The laying of railway track for the second phase of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) commenced on Monday, kicking off in earnest the construction of the extension of the new railway to Naivasha.

China Communications Construction Company, contractors of the Nairobi – Naivasha SGR Phase 2A, said construction of the line to Naivasha is expected to be completed within the next 18 months.

The firm – through its affiliate China Road and Bridge Corporation – has been undertaking some work on the railway, including the construction of the 4.5 kilometre SGR tunnel in Embulbul, Ngong. It has also erected beams along the route on the tracts of land that are already available to the firm.

“Construction works have progressed smoothly and the project is on time. Today’s launch of track laying and girder erecting signifies the project will transition from civil works to the next stage,” Lu Shan, Chairman CRBC said.

The contractor will pick up the track laying the end-point of Phase 1 at the Nairobi terminus towards Naivasha. The 120 kilometre phase 2A will terminate in Naivasha and will be the first of the three segments that make up the second phase of the SGR construction that is expected to extend to Kisumu and terminate at Malaba.

Steve Zhao, the CCCC spokesperson said that the erection of the t-beams and subsequent laying of the rail sleepers will be done from both ends of the line.

Mr Zhao further added that construction of the railway stations is already underway at Ongata Rongai, Ngong and Suswa.

“We are also on course to complete the 4.5km Ngong tunnel in August, the first and longest railway tunnel in the country,” he said.

The phase to Naivasha will cost Sh150 billion, which will be financed using a loan from the EXIM Bank of China.

