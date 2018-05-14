Kenyans react to multi-billion retirement package for leaders

| Published Mon, May 14th 2018 at 11:42, Updated May 14th 2018 at 11:47 GMT +3

Raila Odinga (L) and Kalonzo Musyoka (PHOTO: FILE)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kenyans have expressed different opinions over an article by Standard on a bill that will see senior leaders pocketing billions of shillings as retirement package stretching back to 1993.

According to the article, a Bill by Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina will see Deputy President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka rake in billions of shillings cumulative as retirement benefits should it sail through the august House.

The three belong to an exclusive club of leaders who have dominated the political scene for three decades.

The amendment will also see NASA co-principals Raila and Kalonzo finally receive their pension which they had been denied for engaging in active politics. Mr Kina’s Bill removes this condition.

Kenyans on social media wondered the wisdom behind the new developments owing to poverty levels in Kenya.

Some of the reactions

Poor Kenya is in the hands of merciless money-hungry mercenaries. One day you will find a rescuer. Kairos Minyoo

Why are these greedy leaders so preoccupied with raiding the taxpayers at every opportunity? There are so many poor Kenyans that any leader worth his salt would be worrying about instead of seeking to line the pockets of those who don't deserve. Sifu Msafiri

Where does such a religious country get such greedy and selfish human beings. It seems the more religious people are, the more selfish they are. Paul Nga'ngaa

It is so discouraging to have leaders who think retrospectively! Instead of exploring ways to raise the standard of living for Kenyans, they are worshiping fellow plunders of economy for no apparent gains. Willy Mwatumia

The eating never stops while Wanjiku lives in abject poverty! Tyrannical! No wonder in the the United States they are referred to as the East African Benzies! Hope you all can figure what it means! Kush JulesYah

Pure greed by corrupt people. They pass laws making it legal for them to steal while wananchi starve from lack of food or drown in floods. Richard Peters

You can give yourself all the salaries, eat our people but remember when you die, the size of the grave and casket will be the same. Benard Omondi

This country needs a revolution.